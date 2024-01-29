Eisa linked with loan move to League One Exeter City

Mo Eisa

Striker Mo Eisa may be on the move before transfer deadline day after being linked with a move to Exeter City.

The 29-year-old, who has 31 goals for the club in 101 appearances, has played a bit-part for MK Dons recently, particularly since the arrival of Mike Williamson at the helm in October.

Eisa, who signed from Peterborough United for a club-record transfer fee in the summer of 2021, scored five goals in eight games at the start of the season, but has not found the back of the net for the club since September 16 in the 2-1 defeat to Stockport County. Of his 20 appearances this season, only 12 have been starts, with his last coming on New Year's Day in the 3-0 loss to Doncaster Rovers.

Having fallen down the pecking order behind Max Dean and Ellis Harrison, Eisa has been linked with a move to St James Park before Thursday's transfer deadline. The Grecians, who sit 14th in League One, are no strangers to players from Stadium MK, having signed Zac Jules in the summer, while they sold former frontman Sam Nombe in the summer to Barnsley in the summer, breaking the Tykes' transfer record in the process.