'Unaware but unsurprised' with rumours linking Dons striker with a move

Max Dean

Mike Williamson said he is not surprised at potential interest in striker Max Dean before the close of the transfer window on Thursday.

The 19-year-old has 12 goals to his name so far this season, leading the line for MK Dons since the head coach took over in October. Yesterday, rumours of a bid from French side Toulouse, who signed Rhys Healey in 2020, emerged with a possible £1m price tag wafted under the noses at Stadium MK.

While Williamson was not aware of a move from the Ligue 1 side, he said he is not shocked at clubs being interested in acquiring the former Leeds United striker, who signed this time last year given his recent form.

"I'm unaware, but I'm not to say there isn't interest, because I know there has been other interest," Williamson confirmed. "He's an exciting young prospect, his ceiling is incredibly high and we're all looking forward to watching him go on with us, hopefully that continues.

"Of course there will be interest, but that's the negative of having a successful team and winning games."

Friday saw two players depart Stadium MK in the form of Ash Hunter, who left by mutual consent, and Jonathan Leko who went out on loan to League One side Burton Albion, making it five players to depart this month. And with several days remaining, and the Dons squad still brimming with players, Williamson said he would not be surprised if more were to leave before the week was out, while not ruling out further signings too.

He said: "Potentially. It's football, I wouldn't be surprised if nothing happened. There are players who want to play games so if interesting offers come in that the club find acceptable I'm sure there will be business.

"I don't need to name names of the players who want to get on the pitch and play games week-in, week-out, with contracts running out. For me, the club's stance is that we want the most competitive squad, so if the offers aren't right, we'll move forward with what we've got. Everything we do is for a winning outcome for MK. But I wouldn't be surprised if there's a couple to leave.