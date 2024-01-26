French side rumoured to be ready for big money bid for MK Dons' Dean

Max Dean

French side Toulouse are reported to be interested in paying big money to lure Max Dean away from MK Dons.

The 19-year-old has 12 goals to his name this season, leading the line for Mike Williamson's side in their promotion battle in League Two.

His form has piqued the interest of the Ligue 1 side, who previously raided Stadium MK for Rhys Healey back in the summer of 2020, signing the front man for a fee reported to be around £1.5 million.

According to reports, Toulouse, who sit 14th in the French top flight, are willing to tempt Dons into parting with the former Leeds United striker for £1m just a year after he moved from Elland Road.