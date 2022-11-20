‘Embarrassing’ Dons are ‘in big trouble’ admits Lewington

Dean Lewington said he felt embarrassed going over to the travelling 391 MK Dons fans who watched their side lose 3-1 to Barnsley on Saturday.

After a string of promosing performances of late, the one turned in at Oakwell was well shy of the the mark as they registered just two efforts on goal all afternoon.

Now six points from safety in 21st in the League One standings, captain Lewington said Dons are set to be in a dog-fight until the end of the season, but felt embarrassed to applaud the travelling supporters who made the trip to Yorkshire.

“After the game, I was embarrassed to clap them,” he said. “The fans give up their time and money, when things are already so expensive, and they make a massive effort to follow us, and at the very least they want to see a team have a go, to show some bravery and something about them. I'm a bit embarrassed with what we've shown them.

“We haven't gone out there to do that, but I feel disappointed for the fans have to turn up and watch that.

“We're in big trouble, we've been cut adrift. It will be a dog-fight until teh end of the season and we need to improve drastically. We can't come away from here thinking we've done anything particularly well, we've got to do more because it gets harder to turn it around.

