Emotional rollercoaster of the play-offs excites Dons boss

Mike Williamson

A run in the play-offs was confirmed for MK Dons on Tuesday night, and Mike Williamson is already excited for what the post-season may bring.

While the disappointment of missing out on the top three is still fresh in their minds, promotion is not off the cards for the club, and Williamson said the emotional rollercoaster that is a play-off campaign will add to the sense of achievement for the club this season.

“We're excited,” he said. “Obviously, we've had to deal with last weekend, and we have done, and now we know what we have to do.

“There is still a lot to play for, we're all still jockeying for position, there are still a few teams who can get into the play-offs so nothing is certain yet.

“But we've got two tough games before then, and that's all we're looking at.

“We have to make sure we're in the best possible position to face what we know will be very tough whoever we play against.”

With two games remaining, there are still a few teams who could end up in the final play-off spots, but whoever Dons end up facing, Williamson believes they will be ready and eager to go to battle.

He continued: “Since we came in, if you'd offer us this position, we'd snap your hand off. Some of the performances we've seen from the boys have been phenomenal.

“All the teams will look for weaknesses we have, but at the same time, they're going to have a fear because we know what firepower we have, how strong we are and how we want to play.