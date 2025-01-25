Enthralling goal-less draw for MK Dons in derby with AFC Wimbledon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

League Two: MK Dons 0-0 AFC Wimbledon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Dons ended a run of three defeats in a row in a tense but entertaining 0-0 draw with rivals AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

While there were no real chances in front of goal, both sides went hammer and tongs at each other to claim the final bragging rights of the season over the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It ends a run of three consecutive losses for Dons, both in League Two and against AFC Wimbledon on the whole.

After signing on Friday from Stevenage, defender Nathan Thompson came straight into the side to make his debut for MK Dons as one of two changes to the side which played against Fleetwood in the week. Joe Tomlinson also came into the side, with Sam Sherring and Kane Thompson-Sommers missing out - the latter named amongst the substitutes.

Dan Crowley and Jay Williams were also included to make their home debuts, while Tommi O'Reilly, who scored on his debut on Tuesday, continued on the bench.

Needing a reaction after losing six of their last eight games, MK Dons burst out of the dressing room and took the game immediately to their opponents. Aaron Nemane was looking lively down the right, linking up well with Crowley as he kept James Tilley firmly pinned in his own half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for all their play, Dons were unable to properly carve themselves a chance to really test keeper Owen Goodman. There were a couple of half-chances, Luke Offord heading over and Joe White seeing his effort drop just wide but nothing worthy of opening the scoring.

At the other end, AFC Wimbledon weathered that early storm but never really looked like scoring either, with a new wild headers over the bar from corners. Their best spells too came when the hosts were cheap with possession and played themselves into trouble.

Williams and Thompson were barking orders to their new team-mates to keep the defensive line disciplined, though tempers flared when Williams' challenge on Josh Kelly, which looked a fair one, was deemed worthy of a booking, which also saw Dons boss Scott Lindsey get a yellow card for his protests.

With the game finely poised for the second-half, Lindsey introduced Charlie Waller to make his first league appearance, and the youngster did not put a foot wrong despite the pressures on the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chances remained at a premium at both ends, neither really giving either keeper much work to do, but the hosts were the ones more often than not in the ascendency. Williams was excellent in the centre of the park as he halted all of AFC Wimbledon's progess, while Thompson too was an impressive presence at the centre of the back three.

Hogan came closest to a goal, getting something on Joe Tomlinson's cross which was ultimately cut out by a trailing AFC Wimbldon leg, while Waller would come close to a corner at the death, only to get a whack to the head, finishing with a bandaged head for his troubles.

Referee: Craig Hicks

Attendance: 7,693 (1,228)

MK Dons: MacGillivray, Thompson, Lawrence, Offord (Waller 46), Tomlinson, Nemane, Williams, White (Thompson-Sommers 78), Gilbey, Crowley, Hogan

Subs not used: McGill, Harrison, O’Reilly, Hendry, Lemonheigh-Evans

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFC Wimbledon: Goodman, Reeves, Johnson, Tilley, Bugiel (Sasu 80), Kelly (Browne 73), Neufville, Smith, Stevens, Lewis (Ogundere 73), Hutchinson

Subs not used: Ward, Furlong, Browne, Hippolyte, Ogundere, Pigott

Booked: Williams, Lindsey, Smith, Browne