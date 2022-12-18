When Dean Lewington and David Martin first met, they probably did not expect to be stood alongside each other in the dugout managing their side to victory.

The pair met in 2003 in the Wimbledon academy. Both were a part of the move from London to Milton Keynes before the new club was formed in 2004 where they played their formative years. While Martin moved on to Liverpool, Lewington established himself at MK Dons, before the keeper returned in 2010.

The duo would play alongside each other another seven years before Martin again departed, but returned to the club for a third spell in the summer.

In the aftermath of Liam Manning’s sacking last week, Lewington said Martin was one of the first people he called, and his long-time friend was only too willing to help out.

For both games Lewington took charge of, initially against Bristol Rovers and then at Portsmouth, Martin was alongside him, barking orders like a seasoned assistant manager, not one taking charge of only his second game.

When asked whether Lewington had anticipated managing alongside Martin when they pair first met as teenagers, he said: “Twenty years ago, probably not!

“Dave has been great, amazing. When I knew I was taking the team last Sunday, I phoned him and he told me whatever I wanted him to do, he'd do. That's Dave - he's a brilliant bloke.

“He's been great with the keepers, helping in meetings, helping me with decisions, he's a sounding board and a bit of support as well.

