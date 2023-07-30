Everyone on the same page in Dons’ recruitment process

News you can trust since 1981
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

There are no incomings on the horizon at Stadium MK, but MK Dons boss Graham Alexander says everyone is on the same page about what the side needs.

Earlier this week the head coach said Dons were lacking physicality and strikers, and though he has brought in experienced defender Tommy Smith since his comments on Tuesday, the forward problem still remains.

With less than a week to go before the new season gets underway on Saturday away at Wrexham, Alexander said he was not anticipating anything in the immediate future, but said he, Sporting Director Liam Sweeting and chairman Pete Winkelman were all in agreement about what the side needs to be more competitive this term.

When asked about the potential for new signings, Alexander said: “We need to, we've learnt that over the last few weeks. We've got real talent but results have shown we have to build on that.

“I believe we've got enough to be a competitive team, but as a competitive squad, I think we need to strengthen.

“We're all on the same page, we all know that and we're working hard to try and improve, but we know where we have to do that.”

