Smith impresses on trial to earn permanent Dons deal

Dons have moved swiftly to confirm their sixth signing after Zak Jules’ earlier departure

By Toby Lock
Published 28th Jul 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read
Tommy Smith has been training with Dons for a couple of weeks following his departure from Colchester earlier this summer. Pic: Jane Russell
Tommy Smith has been training with Dons for a couple of weeks following his departure from Colchester earlier this summer. Pic: Jane Russell

MK Dons have completed their sixth signing of the summer by signing free agent Tommy Smith.

The 33-year-old centre-back has been training with Graham Alexander’s side for several weeks following his departure from Colchester United earlier this summer.

The New Zealand international played every minute of their World Cup campaign in 2010 after a hugely impressive spell at Ipswich Town, where he made 267 appearances across 11 seasons.

After leaving Portman Road, spells at Colorado Rapids and Sunderland followed for Smith before signing for Colchester in 2020. Three seasons and 94 appearances later, he signs for Dons having impressed Alexander and assistant boss Chris Lucketti both in training and in match action too.

Smith played in the second-half against Barnet before joining the club on their German training camp, returning to play a part in the 5-1 defeat to Coventry City on Tuesday night.

Speaking after the game, Alexander said he had been impressed by Smith during his time with the club.

“He's a little different to what we have in there, in terms of his experience and his voice,” said the boss. “He's an out-and-out centre-half. We know what we're going to face, we need people who have been there and done it, and Tommy has.”

His arrival at the club comes shortly after Zak Jules’ departure to Exeter City for an undisclosed fee was confirmed.

