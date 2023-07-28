Smith impresses on trial to earn permanent Dons deal

Tommy Smith has been training with Dons for a couple of weeks following his departure from Colchester earlier this summer. Pic: Jane Russell

MK Dons have completed their sixth signing of the summer by signing free agent Tommy Smith.

The 33-year-old centre-back has been training with Graham Alexander’s side for several weeks following his departure from Colchester United earlier this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The New Zealand international played every minute of their World Cup campaign in 2010 after a hugely impressive spell at Ipswich Town, where he made 267 appearances across 11 seasons.

After leaving Portman Road, spells at Colorado Rapids and Sunderland followed for Smith before signing for Colchester in 2020. Three seasons and 94 appearances later, he signs for Dons having impressed Alexander and assistant boss Chris Lucketti both in training and in match action too.

Smith played in the second-half against Barnet before joining the club on their German training camp, returning to play a part in the 5-1 defeat to Coventry City on Tuesday night.

Speaking after the game, Alexander said he had been impressed by Smith during his time with the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement