Jules leaves Dons for Exeter City

The defender has departed for the League One side

By Toby Lock
Published 28th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Zak Jules has left MK Dons after two-and-a-half years. Pic: Jane RussellZak Jules has left MK Dons after two-and-a-half years. Pic: Jane Russell
MK Dons have sold Zak Jules to Exeter City for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has been at Stadium MK for two-and-a-half years, having completed a move from Walsall in January 2021.

In an up-and-down time in Milton Keynes, the defender left on loan for Fleetwood Town in January 2022 and was expected to depart the club last summer. However, Jules made 41 appearances for the club last term in what would turn out to be his busiest season. In total, he made 73 outings for Dons.

He leaves for League One side Exeter City where he will join up with former Dons striker Sam Nombe, whose future has also been cast into doubt after a reported bid was rejected for the 24-year-old from Charlton.

Related topics:DefenderStadium MKMilton KeynesFleetwood Town