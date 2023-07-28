Jules leaves Dons for Exeter City

Zak Jules has left MK Dons after two-and-a-half years. Pic: Jane Russell

MK Dons have sold Zak Jules to Exeter City for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has been at Stadium MK for two-and-a-half years, having completed a move from Walsall in January 2021.

In an up-and-down time in Milton Keynes, the defender left on loan for Fleetwood Town in January 2022 and was expected to depart the club last summer. However, Jules made 41 appearances for the club last term in what would turn out to be his busiest season. In total, he made 73 outings for Dons.