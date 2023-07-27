No deal yet for Exeter’s Nombe as Dons watch on for a potential pay day

MK Dons should not be holding out for a payout from Exeter City any time soon with the Grecians keen to keep hold of striker Sam Nombe, despite links to Charlton Athletic.

The academy product departed Stadium MK for St James Park two years ago for an undisclosed fee, having spent the previous season on loan at Luton Town. Included in the deal was a significant sell-on clause, reported on DevonLive to be up to 35 per cent.

The Grecians reportedly turned away a £500,000 bid for Nombe from fellow League One side Charlton, who have already signed Cheltenham’s Alfie May this summer.

It is understood Exeter, who finished 14th - just six points and four positions below Charlton in the third tier last season - are holding out for a value closer to £1 million for the 24-year-old.