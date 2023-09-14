Ex-Dons academy prospect joins Watford

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former MK Dons academy product Edward “Junior” Gyamfi has agreed a deal to move to Watford.

The 19-year-old made just a single senior appearance for the first team, having spent three years in the academy, coming last season in the EFL Trophy defeat to Cheltenham Town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The youngster spend time on loan with Bedford Town last season too, before leaving the club at the end of the season.

Read More Former Dons striker Baldock calls time on his career

Having trained with the Watford U21’s squad of late, Gyamfi has penned a one-year contract with the Hornets’ development squad, with an option for a further year.

“I’m really excited to get going. I have been here on trial for the past four weeks and everyone has been really welcoming and has really brought me in as part of the team. I’m excited to see how far this group can go.

“I’m a hard worker and I’m ready to do anything for the win. I occupy the middle of the park and I try to get the team going. I was at MK Dons for three years, spent some time at Bedford as well, and I have got a lot of experience under my belt which has helped me to understand men’s football better.

Read More Dons cult hero joins Bucks rivals Wycombe Wanderers

Advertisement

Advertisement