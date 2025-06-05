Ex-Dons boss finally takes charge of Rangers

The long-running saga has finally ended in Glasgow

Former MK Dons manager Russell Martin has finally been confirmed as the new head coach of Rangers.

The 39-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to Ibrox, where he spent six months on loan in 2018, following the departure of Phillipe Clement in February. Gers legend Barry Ferguson took caretaker charge of the side for the remainder of the season as they finished 17 points adrift of champions Celtic.

Martin was manager at Stadium MK for a season-and-a-half from 2019-2021, departing for Championship Swansea City, where he spent two more years. He then led Southampton back to the Premier League before getting sacked by the Saints in December, with the side bottom of the league.

After several months of speculation linking him with a return to Scotland though, and the takeover by 49ers Enterprises last week, Martin was finally confirmed, taking with him his assistant Matt Gill, who was a coach at MK1 for a couple of months prior to their departure to Swansea.

"It is a privilege to be named Head Coach of Rangers Football Club at the beginning of this exciting new chapter,” said Martin. "I know what this club demands. From my time here, I had a taste of how special this club is, the expectation, the passion and the history. Now, as I return, I’m determined to bring success back, for the supporters, the players, and everyone inside this club.

"There’s a lot to be done, but the goal is clear: win matches, win trophies, and give Rangers fans a team that they can be proud of. We want to play with bravery, to take the ball, to be aggressive, and to stand up in the big moments.

"Preparations for pre-season are already underway. I look forward to meeting the players and building a squad that our fans can believe in."

“I’m here to set standards, work hard and do my very best to earn the respect of the Rangers fans.”