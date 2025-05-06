Ex-Dons boss Robinson linked with vacant role at relegated Championship side

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The relegated Bluebirds are in search of a new manager following the sacking of of Omer Riza

Popular former MK Dons manager Karl Robinson is in contention to take over at Cardiff City following their relegation to League One.

The Bluebirds parted company with Omer Riza in April, with the club destined for the drop from the Championship. Former Wales international Aaron Ramsey was tasked with overseeing the club’s final three games of the season, but the team would finish bottom of the table, dropping to the third tier.

As Cardiff look to bounce back immediately to the Championship, Salford City boss Robinson is one of the names in contention to take charge. The Ammies agonisingly missed out on qualifying for the League Two play-offs on the final day of the season, their draw with relegated Carlisle United seeing them leapfrogged by Chesterfield, who are chasing back-to-back promotions.

“I’m gutted,” he said afterwards. “One thing you can say is that every single one of us has put our heart and soul into this season. We pushed all the way, and we missed out by a point.

“My players have given me everything. With all that has gone against us and still we stand here very close at the end.

“This is going to hurt, big time. I feel sick.”

Robinson of course is no stranger to League One. For the majority of his six-and-a-half years in charge at Stadium MK, he was doing so in the third tier, securing promotion to the Championship ten years ago. He also spent several seasons at Charlton Athletic, and then Oxford United, where he was beaten in the play-off final at Wembley by Wycombe Wanderers in 2021.