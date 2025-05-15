Ex-Dons defender celebrates as Hibs claim third in Scottish Premiership

The defender played more than 170 games for MK Dons

It has been a season to remember for former MK Dons defender Warren O’Hora after his move north of the border last summer.

The Irish defender spent four seasons in Milton Keynes racking up 177 appearances for Dons during his time. But after missing out on promotion in the League Two play-offs, bowed out at the end of his contract and sought pastures new.

He swiftly signed for Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, and made a flying start at Easter Road, scoring in only his second game for the Hibees.

The 26-year-old would be a regular in David Gray’s side, making 38 appearances as Hibs had a great campaign. Behind the Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers, Hibs were confirmed to finish third in the SPL on Wednesday night with their 2-2 draw away at St Mirren. It is a five place improvement on their eighth place finish last term, and their highest finish since 20/21.

It means O’Hora and his team-mates will go into next season’s play-off round to play in the Europa League.

“The end goal is to achieve European football next season so the incentive is there for us,” the former Dons man said ahead of the game. “You always want to win every game, but this game definitely has that little bit more magnitude.

“We want to finish this season as strongly as possible. We owe the fans that for the way they have stuck with us this season.

“The fans have been behind us all season, so for us to get the job done and secure third would be a big moment for us.”

Next season he could cross paths with another former Don in the form of Aidan Nesbitt. The Scot was a regular feature for the Bairns this term as they secured promotion from the Scottish Championship to the top flight.