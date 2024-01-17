Ex-Dons defender Sorinola pens deal with Plymouth

The defender has returned to the EFL after signing for the Championship side

Matthew Sorinola

Matthew Sorinola's return to English football was confirmed this afternoon (Wednesday) when he signed with Championship side Plymouth Argyle.

The 22-year-old recently left Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise after 18-months in Europe, having signed for them after leaving Stadium MK.

Sorinola made 46 appearances for MK Dons - the majority of which came in the Covid-hit 2020/21 season. Turning down a deal to remain in Milton Keynes, he moved to Belgium before making a return work with Russell Martin again at Swansea City.

But failing to make an appearance in Belgium this season, he and Union SG agreed to terminate his contract, allowing him to sign for Championship Argyle.

"We are very pleased to pick up Matthew as a free agent,” said Argyle Head Coach Ian Foster. "He is a really good age, he's got great experience of English football, and he has had a taste of football on the continent as well, which will do him the world of good in terms of his development as a person and a player.

"He is someone that we're really excited to welcome to Argyle."

