Ex-Dons making moves during the summer transfer window

While it has been quite on the MK Dons’ transfer front for the last couple of weeks, a handful of former players have been on the move.

Veteran defender Richard Keogh has completed a move to Buckinghamshire rivals Wycombe Wanderers. The 36-year-old was only at Stadium MK for a brief period in 2020/21, making 21 appearances under Russell Martin as he recovered from a knee injury, before being sold to Huddersfield Town in January 2021.

Following his spell with the Terriers, Keogh also played for Blackpool before being a part of the Ipswich Town squad which secured promotion to the Championship last term.

Also on the move is former Dons loanee Theo Corbeanu, who has penned a season-long loan deal with Swiss side Grasshopper Zurich.

The Canadian winger was a popular member of squad in 2022 when he joined on loan from Wolves, stamping his name into fans’ memories with a thunderbolt goal against Portsmouth in only his second appearance.

At the end of his term at Dons, he was loaned out again from Molineux, playing the first half of last season in Blackpool, before injury curtailed his time there, and he finished the season in Bundesliga 2 with Arminia Bielefeld.

Former Manchester United defender Ethan Laird meanwhile has left Old Trafford and penned a deal with Birmingham City.