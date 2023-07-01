News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

What coach Alexander things of his four MK Dons summer signings

MK Dons have made four signings so far this summer

By Toby Lock
Published 1st Jul 2023, 09:30 BST- 2 min read

Four new faces have been added to the squad thus far as Graham Alexander has started to mould MK Dons into his image.

Alex Gilbey and Cameron Norman were first through the door before a double keeper swoop in the form of Nathan Harness and Craig MacGillivray came last week.

The head coach admitted he will now be taking time to run the rule over his squad before making further moves in the tranfer market, while he spoke about the four players he has added thus far.

Most Popular

Alex Gilbey

Alex Gilbey was Dons’ first signing of the summerAlex Gilbey was Dons’ first signing of the summer
Alex Gilbey was Dons’ first signing of the summer

“Dons fans know Alex Gilbey better than I do!” Alexander said. “We wanted a winning mentality, with leadership skills. We want captains, leaders and promotion winners, and he's just done that. Once you achieve that as a player, it gives you a thirst for more, and it's great to have. “When it gets to crunch time, or you have little periods in the season when it becomes difficult, these guys can help you through it. He doesn't want to be in a comfort zone here, he's come here to win with this club, so it was a no brainer for me.”

Cameron Norman

Full-back Cameron Norman joined from Newport CountyFull-back Cameron Norman joined from Newport County
Full-back Cameron Norman joined from Newport County

“We like our full-backs to be good athletically, to get up the pitch and attack as well as defend. There are physical attributes we need in League Two, and Cameron has a resilience about him too. He's played nearly every game for the last two years, which we want to get from all our players. “He's motivated, he wants to win and progress his career, and he has all the attributes for that. He fits our profile perfectly, and seeing him in the last few days he's exactly what we thought we were getting.”

Goalkeepers Harness and MacGillivray

Dons’ new-look goalkeeper union - Ronnie Sandford, Craig MacGillivray, Nathan Harness and coach Erbil BozkurtDons’ new-look goalkeeper union - Ronnie Sandford, Craig MacGillivray, Nathan Harness and coach Erbil Bozkurt
Dons’ new-look goalkeeper union - Ronnie Sandford, Craig MacGillivray, Nathan Harness and coach Erbil Bozkurt

“The goalkeepers were a key area we identified early on. Obviously, saving shots and keep the ball out the net, but the whole temperament too. Keepers can really ffec the mentality of the team. There are certain things I look for in a keeper which will drift through the team. “As a defender, the more trust you have in your keeper, the better player it makes you. We brought in two keepers to compete with each other. “Nathan and Craig know each other from Charlton but that was not the sole reason for signing them - I just saw two good goalkeepers and the opportunity to get them.It's a fight between them to get that number one jersey for the first game.”

Related topics:Graham AlexanderHead coachCraig MacGillivray