What coach Alexander things of his four MK Dons summer signings
MK Dons have made four signings so far this summer
Four new faces have been added to the squad thus far as Graham Alexander has started to mould MK Dons into his image.
Alex Gilbey and Cameron Norman were first through the door before a double keeper swoop in the form of Nathan Harness and Craig MacGillivray came last week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The head coach admitted he will now be taking time to run the rule over his squad before making further moves in the tranfer market, while he spoke about the four players he has added thus far.
Alex Gilbey
“Dons fans know Alex Gilbey better than I do!” Alexander said. “We wanted a winning mentality, with leadership skills. We want captains, leaders and promotion winners, and he's just done that. Once you achieve that as a player, it gives you a thirst for more, and it's great to have. “When it gets to crunch time, or you have little periods in the season when it becomes difficult, these guys can help you through it. He doesn't want to be in a comfort zone here, he's come here to win with this club, so it was a no brainer for me.”
Cameron Norman
“We like our full-backs to be good athletically, to get up the pitch and attack as well as defend. There are physical attributes we need in League Two, and Cameron has a resilience about him too. He's played nearly every game for the last two years, which we want to get from all our players. “He's motivated, he wants to win and progress his career, and he has all the attributes for that. He fits our profile perfectly, and seeing him in the last few days he's exactly what we thought we were getting.”
Goalkeepers Harness and MacGillivray
“The goalkeepers were a key area we identified early on. Obviously, saving shots and keep the ball out the net, but the whole temperament too. Keepers can really ffec the mentality of the team. There are certain things I look for in a keeper which will drift through the team. “As a defender, the more trust you have in your keeper, the better player it makes you. We brought in two keepers to compete with each other. “Nathan and Craig know each other from Charlton but that was not the sole reason for signing them - I just saw two good goalkeepers and the opportunity to get them.It's a fight between them to get that number one jersey for the first game.”