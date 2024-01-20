Ex-Dons striker lauded after netting the winner against his former club

Charlie Brown found the back of the net late on against his former club

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan heaped praise on ex-MK Dons striker Charlie Brown after he scored the winner against his former club in the 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Brown scored just three goals in 32 appearances for the club - most of them as a substitute - after signing from Chelsea in January 2021, departing a year later for Cheltenham.

But having found the net in an EFL Trophy victory against Dons for the Robins last season, Brown added another winner in stoppage time at Stadium MK to secure Morecambe's first win since mid-December - his second goal in as many games.

"You couldn't write it could you? It's brilliant - what a lad," said Brannan afterwards. "He's caught them on the break, dropped the shoulder and it's a great strike into the bottom corner, I'm made up for him. He's a top lad.

"He knows it's a squad game, every one of the lads on the bench has to be ready to play when the get called on. It's tough to get a place, but he's been brilliant."

Brannan admitted he had some harsh words for his team at half-time, trailing as they were to Max Dean's 12th goal of the season after barely a minute had been played. But after an incredible save from keeper Archie Mair to deny Dean a second, Brannan felt his side responded brilliantly in the second half.

He continued: "At 1-0 down, he's made a worldie of a save, and we said at half-time how well he's doing. He's kept us settled. He put in a top performance as well.

"There wasn't a bad player on the pitch today. Everyone worked their socks off, throwing their bodies on the line, blocking shots, going with runners - all the hard stuff in football."

He added: "It was a tough, tough game. We know they're a top team, and we had to let them play in front of us but we had a game plan and in the end we caught them on the break. I think they had 80 per cent possession but we are delighted with how we played today.