‘Extremely tough test’ expected when Dons take on Accrington Stanley

Daniel Harvie battles for the ball in the reverse fixture between MK Dons and Accrington earlier this season

Taking on Accrington Stanley was one of Liam Manning’s first tests after taking over at MK Dons, but he says there will be precious few similarities between the game at Stadium MK in August and what he expects at the Wham Stadium.

In just Manning’s fifth game in charge, Dons netted in first half stoppage time through Mo Eisa, before Matt O’Riley added a second five minutes from time to secure a 2-0 win in Milton Keynes.

Since then, the clubs have had differing fortunes, with Dons hovering in and around the play-off spots while John Coleman’s men slid down the table, only recovering recently with just one defeat in their last seven matches.

While Dons look a different outfit now compared to when Manning had just taken over, the head coach said the game at Stadium MK will offer little similarity to the challenge his side will face this afternoon (Saturday).

“Accy at home is a lot different to Accy away - playing with good weather and cold weather!” he said. “Of course we want to see certain levels of progress, but what gets us through is our discipline and focus.

“It's a difficult place to go. It's remarkable what John Coleman has done, their home form has been great recently. We know it will be extremely tough, but it's a challenge we relish.