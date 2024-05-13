Eyes already focused on rebuilding MK Dons next season
Mike Williamson said preparations for next season are well underway after MK Dons’ exit from the play-offs on Saturday night.
Now knowing they will be playing League Two football again in August, the head coach admitted he was already looking towards summer recruitment and rebuilding after the hugely disappointing 8-1 aggregate defeat to Crawley Town in the play-off semi-finals.
Seven players are out of contract at the end of June, including defender Warren O’Hora and midfielder Ethan Robson, and the team could face a significant overhaul to look more in the mould of Williamson’s vision.
“I'm ready now,” he said. “The bigger the fall, the harder you want to come back. I want to start now, there is no waiting. We know what we've got in front of us and I'm confident we can achieve it.
“We're all hurting, the lads have given everything but we've come up short. That will only fuel and motivate us, and we'll be back here next season to give (the fans) something to shout and cheer about.”