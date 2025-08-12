Family establish The George Baldock Foundation to honour his memory

The defender died in October last year

A foundation to help disadvantaged children discover sports is being setup in George Baldock’s name by brother Sam.

The Baldock family has played a big part in shaping MK Dons. Sam was the first academy product to play for the first-team following the club’s move to the city in 2003, and moved onto West Ham United, Bristol City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Reading, Derby County and Oxford United.

Sam Baldock was first off the production line at MK Dons | Getty Images

George too came through the academy, departing in 2017 to play for Sheffield United, where he helped the Blades to reach the Premier League. He was also called up to the Greece national squad before his move to Panathinaikos.

And James, the eldest of the Baldock brothers, was the team’s doctor for a period too.

Following George’s tragic passing, Sam has moved to set up The George Baldock Foundation to honour his brother’s name the best way possible.

“He left behind his one-year-old son who deserves his dad’s memory to be kept alive as vibrantly and positively as possible,” Sam said. “To honour his life as a footballer and a beautiful, generous soul, we are launching The George Baldock Foundation to support disadvantaged children through sport.”

In November, the Foundation will hold a Gala Ball in Milton Keynes with all the proceeds going towards funding. Sam is currently seeking prizes to give away as part of a silent auction on the night.

If you can offer any prizes, reach out to Sam via LinkedIn.