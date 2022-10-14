Fans can play their part in lifting Dons against Plymouth Argyle

Warren O’Hora and Liam Manning have called for MK Dons fans to get behind the team for tomorrow’s game against league leaders Plymouth Argyle.

Boos have rung out at Stadium MK recently following a string of poor performances, most recently in the 1-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

On Saturday, Dons host the League One pace-setters as distinct second-favourites in their own stadium. But though the odds are stacked against them, O’Hora says both he and his team-mates thrive when the fans are behind them.

“We will always be our biggest critics, but having the support of the fans spurs me on to be better and I'm sure all the lads will be the same,” he said. “We want to make everyone happy, and you have to do that with better performances. We're working on it, we're working hard on the training pitch - what little time we have on it.

“We know what we have to do, we're doing all we can to be that team to go and get the results and to make the fans happy.”

Speaking after the defeat in the week, Manning said he understood the fans’ frustration, and on Friday called for their support through the difficult times on the pitch too.

He said: “The support is so important to us and to the game itself, and it means even more when the games are close. And we need the fans to sustain their support when things aren't looking great. It's massive for the players.

“It's easy to compound it, or to be negative. We're in a tough period, no-one wants to be a part of it but we all need to stick together.

“It's two-fold, the players have to give the fans something to support, but the fans can lift the players and give them a boost by getting behind them for a sustained period.

“But we can't control the fans, but we can show them the actions and behaviours they want to see: being brave, energy, intensity, competing and being positive.

