Fee agreed for Dean as Toulouse swoop for Dons striker
Max Dean looks set for a move to Toulouse after the French side agreed a fee with MK Dons for the striker.
The 20-year-old scored 19 goals in 34 games in his first full season at the club last term after moving from Leeds United in January 2023.
Reports claim after an initial bid for the striker was rejected, Les Violets have returned with a figure more in line with Dons’ valuation, understood to be around €2 million.
Last week, Dons head coach Mike Williamson said he was eager to keep Dean in MK Dons white but knew it would be difficult given his breakout performances last season.
Toulouse have previously done business in Milton Keynes, having signed Rhys Healey from Dons in 2020.
