Fee agreed for Dean as Toulouse swoop for Dons striker

Max Dean | Jane Russell

A fee is understood to have been agreed between the clubs for the 20-year-old striker

Max Dean looks set for a move to Toulouse after the French side agreed a fee with MK Dons for the striker.

The 20-year-old scored 19 goals in 34 games in his first full season at the club last term after moving from Leeds United in January 2023.

Reports claim after an initial bid for the striker was rejected, Les Violets have returned with a figure more in line with Dons’ valuation, understood to be around €2 million.