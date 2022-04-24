First goal of the season was a long time coming for Harvie

Daniel Harvie celebrates his goal against Morecambe. Liam Manning said he had strong words for the Scot for not finding the net in the first half.

Daniel Harvie was able to breathe a sigh of relief when he finally broke his duck for the season in the penultimate game as Dons beat Morecambe 2-0 on Saturday.

The Scot, who scored three goals last season, had to wait until the final 11 minutes of his 43rd appearance this season to scrape home the second goal of the game on his weaker right foot, not only getting off the mark but wrapping up the game at Stadium MK as Dons kept alive their hopes of automatic promotion.

Liam Manning said he had been getting on Harvie’s back of late about his lack of goals this season, and the upon scoring at last, the wing-back pointed over to the bench in celebration.

“I was delighted but I think I should have more to my name this season,” said Harvie afterwards. “I've been working on it in training to add that element to my game so I'm pleased to score today.”

“The points were important today after the last two results. We needed to make it right today. We were obviously disappointed with the last two games, and we had to go out there and make it right which is what we did.

“It was about getting it right. We knew it would be tough as it always is. They wanted to disrupt it, but we are delighted with the three points.

“(Morecambe) are dangerous going forwards, they work it well in the final third and have a striker who has a lot of goals this season. But our back three dealt with him well, and kept him to a minimum.”