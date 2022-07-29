First pro contract and loan deal secured for Dons keeper Sandford

Ronnie Sandford is ready to start a new chapter of his career at MK Dons after signing his first professional contract with the club.

The 17-year-old has been at the club since he was nine, and was a part of the goalkeeping unit for much of last season, under the watch of coach Lewis Price.

As part of signing his deal, Sandford has also completed a loan move to Southern League Division One Centreal side Hertford Town.

“I have been at the club since I was nine so to sign my first professional contract here is a dream come true,” Sandford said.

“I have loved my time here so far so I am delighted to be extending my stay at the club. I am very excited for this next chapter and hopefully what is to come.

“I feel I have matured as a player and a person during my time training with the first team. I still have a long way to go so I am looking forward to going on loan to experience men's football and continue improving.”

Sandford is the first goalkeeper to come through the academy ranks at Stadium MK since Charlie Burns, and joins Brooklyn Ilunga, Jack Davies and Lewis Johnson in the senior squad having come through the academy.

Head Coach Liam Manning said: “This is a special moment for Ronnie and his family and comes as a result of hard-work and a fantastic attitude during his time in and around the first-team last season and this summer.

