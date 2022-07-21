A steep learning curve has helped Sandford progress in first team fold

Ronnie Sandford has had to grow up fast in his first year as a scholar at MK Dons.

The 17-year-old was a common sight on the pitch during warm-ups last season, helping Lewis Price and Franco Ravizzoli prepare Jamie Cumming for games.

Like 15-year-old Callum Tripp, Sandford has been a regular in the first team fold again this summer rather than in the academy with players his own age.

Lewis Price, Dons’ goalkeeper coach, believes there are benefits to Sandford’s regular inclusion in the first team fold, but wants to keep the teenager’s feet on the ground despite his ascent into the squad.

“He has done almost his entire first year with the first team which in this day and age is almost unheard of,” said Price.

“It's a testament to him - he's come in, knuckled down and worked hard. There are moments when it's a little more tricky for him but the improvement he has shown has been really good. From his point of view, there is a lot to come and as a club we're quite pleased with where he's at.

Sandford will be a familiar face to Dons fans watching the goalkeepers warming up last season

“Franco and Jamie have been massive helps for Ronnie, and even the more senior boys in the outfield have been great with him to. It's all going to be a plus for him.

“It helps the young kids develop and grow up in the environment, being in and around it you can sometimes forget how young they really are. It's a good thing sometimes, they mature quickly.

“Unfortunately, in football, regardless of your age, you have to be a mature player. The senior boys here are brilliant and are really good with them.”

Price continued: “The first team, especially as a goalkeeper, opens you up to a different world in terms of the pace of ball, speed of thought and pass and ultimately that's where you want to get to.

