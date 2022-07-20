Huge improvements to his game from Dons’ cult hero Ravizzoli

When Franco Ravizzoli signed for MK Dons last summer, the goalkeeper arrived as something of an unknown quantity. A year later, he’s a cult hero and a very capable back-up at Stadium MK.

Unproven in the English professional game, and unknown to many at the club, Ravizzoli had a shaky introduction when he was thrown to the lions at Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup - a 5-0 thumping more remembered for the off-the-field turmoil caused by Russell Martin’s imminent departure to Swansea City.

A few more assured performances came in the Papa John’s Trophy but he was made to wait for his full league debut behind Andrew Fisher. But when the keeper made the move to Swansea City in January, Ravizzoli was charged with taking on Dons’ great rivals AFC Wimbledon. Though there was an air of unease about that day, the Argentine quickly eased nerves and his clean sheet earned him cult hero status in the Cowshed.

“He’s got a bit of cult hero status because of it!” said his coach Lewis Price. “It’s not a bad league debut is it, and the fact they went down off the back of it I think it will please a few people as well!”

Since that day, Ravizzoli has been back-up to Jamie Cumming and looks to fulfil a similar role this season too. But over the last 12 months, confidence has not only grown in the keeper from the fans, but also from Price.

“It's off his own back,” Price said of Ravizzoli’s improvements in the last year. “There has been a great improvement from when we came in last season to now.