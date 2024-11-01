First-team chances will be 'difficult' for Boro loanee Finch at MK Dons

The teenager has been back at his parent club this week who insist his loan deal is still very much on at MK Dons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First team opportunities may dry up for Sonny Finch, according to MK Dons boss Scott Lindsey after the Middlesbrough youngsters returned to his parent club to play in their U21s earlier this week.

The 19-year-old has made just eight appearances for Dons since signing on transfer deadline day, netting a goal in the 5-1 win over Harrogate Town a month ago. Since then though, he has made just two appearances, and has not been on the field since the penalty shoot-out win over Arsenal U21s a couple of weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, he featured for Boro’s U21s in their 1-0 defeat to Lyon in the Premier League International Cup, but is set to return to Stadium MK next week to continue to battle for his place in Scott Lindsey’s side.

That fight will be a tough one though, Lindsey confirmed, with options ahead of Finch in the pecking order.

The head coach said: “Game time at the moment is limited because we've signed Scott Hogan and he's been great, we're got Ellis, and we've got Callum Hendry coming back to full fitness as well. It will be difficult for Sonny moving forward, but you never know what is around the corner, there is always an opportunity.

“They contacted us last week asking whether he could go back for a week, and we agreed. They mentioned he could get some minutes in a game, and we were fine with that. There is a possibility he does that again this weekend and returns here next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's done well when he's come on the pitch - he got a goal and an assist at Harrogate - and I think he's been bright. I really like him. He's got got pace and is a threat.”

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick said he was eager to see Finch get game-time, and while he was out of the side at MK1, it made sense to take him back to the north-east give him some minutes on the field.

The ex-England international said: “He came out of the team at MK Dons after they changed their manager so it was important to keep him ticking over really. He might be here for another week or so and then we’ll see what happens after that. It’s getting the balance right as far as the experience of going out on loan and dealing with the ups and downs of that.

"Sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it goes against you, and you’ve got to manage that as a younger player. We felt that just having him back here and getting some game time was important at this time. [The loan] It’s not called off by any stretch."