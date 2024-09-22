First-team running on a day-to-day basis while head coach search goes on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The hunt for MK Dons’ next head coach continues

Interim head coach Dean Lewington is working on a day-to-day basis at MK Dons, and is waiting to hear whether he will be in charge through the week.

The 40-year-old is now in his third spell as caretaker boss of the club, and is being supported by his dad, experienced coach Ray Lewington.

The hunt for a new head coach to replace Mike Williamson, who left for Carlisle United last week, continues but it is understood the club are keen to have a new person in place swiftly.

“I'm just waiting to hear from Liam (Sweeting, Sporting Director) to let me know what's happening on Monday, and we'll go from there,” said Lewington after the 1-1 draw with Doncaster on Saturday.

Speaking about his role in the game, he said: “I enjoyed it, apart from the rain! It's strange with the red cards, it changed what we worked on because the tactical things we worked on changed. They didn't come out at ten men that we wanted them to do.”

Midfielder MJ Williams was starting his first league game since April as he was selected by Lewington for the game against Doncaster. With rumours swirling regarding the next head coach, the ex-Bolton man admitted the players are not really discussing who could take charge next.

He said: “Not really. We'll come back in on Monday and as far as we know Skip will still be in charge. It was a really good session on Friday, we looked really good and I think we looked it at the start of the game too.

“For me and most of the boys, we see stuff on Twitter or whatever but we have to stay focused. We’ve got an unbelievable group of players for this league.”