First win on the board as MK Dons ease past Carlisle

MK Dons match report | JPI

League Two: MK Dons 3-0 Carlisle United

MK Dons picked up their first win of the season in fine fashion as they saw off Carlisle United 3-0 at Stadium MK.

Two goals in almost carbon copies of each other saw Aaron Nemane tee up Callum Hendry and Alex Gilbey to see Dons 2-0 to the good at the break. Carlisle gave Dons a good fight in the second-half, but Ellis Harrison’s stoppage time strike made sure of the points.

After returning to action last week, Connor Evans was handed his first start for the club in the centre of the park, while there were big changes in defence as Dean Lewington and Jack Tucker dropped to the bench, with Laurence Maguire coming in for his first appearance, and Luke Offord also playing in the back three.

Desperately needing a result after losing their opening two league matches, Dons set their stall out early on against Carlisle, and were afforded the opportunity to do so by a visiting side who looked happy, in the early stages at least, to sacrifice possession. It would prove to be their downfall though.

Without hugely troubling keeper Harry Lewis, Dons were on the front foot and got their reward with a brilliant move on 18 minutes to give them the lead. Callum Hendry had seen a couple of chances in the first two games saved from almost point blanke range, but he made no mistakes converting Aaron Nemane's cross to open his scoring account and to give Dons their first lead of the season.

The second came 14 minutes later in a carbon copy move, this time Alex Gilbey finished Nemane's ball into the six-yard box, asserting Dons' dominance.

Two could have been three but for the offside flag when Hendry forced a fine stop after an excellent move he started and exchanged with Gilbey, Wearne though sprung the trap as he sought to tap in from close range.

Carlisle emerged a different entity in the second-half, not willing to sit in and absorb Dons' possession, instead having to chase the game. And it made for a thrilling 45 minutes as the game ebbed and flowed, the next goal proving crucial.

Both sides had chances - Nemane and Wearne both missed the target from good positions, while at the other end, Daniel Adu Adjei struck wildly wide when through on goal, before forcing McGill into a crafty near-post stop.

Dons' keeper then needed to be alert to keep out substitutes Dominic Sadi and Luke Armstrong - who Dons narrowly missed signing 12 months ago - before the hosts finally made sure of the points in stoppage time.

Tommy Leigh, on for the excellent Connor Evans, spun in the centre of the park to unleash Tomlinson in acres down the left. Cutting onto his right foot, he struck goalwards for Ellis Harrison to slide in in the third minute of time added on to secure the win.

Referee: Farai Hallam

Attendance: 6,399 (734)

MK Dons: McGill, Sherring, Maguire, Offord (Tucker 64), Tomlinson, Nemane (Tripp 88), Evans (Williams 88), Carroll, Gilbey, Wearne (Leigh 79), Hendry (Harrison 80)

Subs not used: Harness, Lewington

Carlisle United: Lewis, Davies, Lavelle, Hayden, Wyke (Kelly 73 (Butterworth 85)), Adu Adjei (Armstrong 67), Vela, Neal, Williams (Ellis 72), Mellush, Barclay (Sadi 46)

Subs not used: Breeze, Allen

Booked: Wearne, Nemane, Tripp