Fisher set to join Swansea after MK Dons accept bid for the keeper

Goalkeeper Andrew Fisher looks set to reunite with former boss Russell Martin after MK Dons accepted a bid from Swansea City for the 23-year-old.

Fisher, who was signed twice by Martin - initially on loan and then permanently from Blackburn Rovers - took over as Dons’ first choice in October 2020 and became known for his abilities both inside and outside of the box with his feet.

Having played 57 games for Dons, Swansea’s interest has been played out in the media for several weeks before an official bid was put in over the weekend - just as it had with the club’s approach for Martin in the summer - but it looks as though they’ve once again got their man.

“There has been a lot of toing and froing over the weekend and we've accepted a bid for him,” Liam Manning confirmed. “He is travelling down there to speak with them. It's not idea, timing-wise (a day before the game with AFC Wimbledon).

“I have frustrations with how it has been conducted, the noise around it and how it has been handled, certainly from mine and the club's perspective. But we have to maintain the club's best interests. We're ready to move on.”

With Laurie Walker also leaving the club this week, signing for Stevenage on Thursday, it leaves Manning with just one first team goalkeeper in the form of Franco Ravizzoli, who until the summer was playing non-league football with Eastbourne Borough.

And with that in mind, Manning admitted work is already well underway behind the scenes to bring in another keeper this month.

He said: “It’s not a reaction - it’s something we’ve been working hard on behind-the-scenes to make sure we find someone who is the right fit. We’ll be looking to add there.

“Everything is still ticking along behind the scenes. It’s constantly changing, and when things like this happen, we’re on the front foot. You can never predict the timing of things, which make things a challenge and make it difficult. We hae to work for the best interests of the club in the long-term.