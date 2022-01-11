Fisher sold to Swansea for undisclosed fee
The goalkeeper reunites with former manager Russell Martin
Keeper Andrew Fisher has joined Swansea City from MK Dons for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old made 64 appearances for the club after signing from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2020. He took over as Dons’ first choice keeper in October ‘20, replacing long-term starter Lee Nicholls as Russell Martin made changes to his side.
Following Martin’s departure for Swansea City last summer, he set his sights on Fisher who he lands for an undisclosed fee on a four-and-a-half year contract.