Five departing MK Dons did not get a 'fairy tale' ending
Mike Williamson said it was a shame for the five players leaving MK Dons this summer not to be given the fairy tale ending to their time at Stadium MK.
Dan Kemp, Warren O’Hora, Ethan Robson, and Michael Kelly will see their contracts expire next month, but depart under the cloud of the worst play-off defeat in history when Dons were thumped 8-1 on aggregate by Crawley Town. Mo Eisa, the fifth on the list, left in January on loan for Exeter City when his departure was confirmed.
The head coach said he has no doubts the five will go on to be big hits wherever they end up, and did themselves proud during his time working with them.
“I cannot speak highly enough of them all,” he said. “Football doesn't always work out, it's not always a fairy tale ending. The guys are on their own journeys, and will have wanted to leave on a high note.
“The way they conducted themselves is a testament to all of them. Every day they gave everything, they wanted to give everything and improve. I'm sure they'll all go on and have great careers at a high level because their talent and their personalities deserve that.”