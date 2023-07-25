Five-star Coventry City thump Dons in pre-season return to Stadium MK

MK Dons were handed a heavy defeat by Championship big-hitters Coventry City on their return to Stadium MK on Tuesday night, going down 5-1.

Despite leading in the opening minute through a Jonathan Leko penalty, Dons held onto the lead until the brink of half-time when Ellis Simms netted twice in a couple of minutes to se the Sky Blues go in in front.

Mark Robins’ side were a penalty kick away from the Premier League last season and flexed their muscles in the second half, with goals from Josh Eccles, Kasey Palmer and Bradley Stretton to complete the rout in front of more than 2,000 travelling Coventry fans.

New summer signings Craig MacGillivray, Cameron Norman and Alex Gilbey were handed starts in MK Dons’ first pre-season game back at Stadium MK, but Mo Eisa and Dean Lewington joined Conor Grant and Matt Dennis on the injury list and missed out. Former Colchester and Ipswich defender Tommy Smith was named amongst the substitutes as a trialist.

Having not led a game all pre-season, it took Dons less than a minute to break that duck as Dawson Devoy was upended in the penalty area, allowing Jonathan Leko to send keeper Brad Collins the wrong way from the spot.

Coventry were a penalty kick away from the Premier League just a couple of months ago and looked every bit a top side though and took control of the game. Matty Godden and Ben Sheaf were pulling the strings in the centre of the park for Mark Robins' side as they carved chance after chance, but they were unable to get past Craig MacGillivray - the keeper making three or four decent saves down low to keep the visitors at bay.

It looked as though Dons would keep their lead into the half-time break but a quick-fire double from striker Ellis Simms ensured they would go in trailing. His first came two minutes before the break, finishing off a slick move under MacGillivray. The second came just a minute later when he powered a header into the back of the net as Coventry completed their turnaround on the stroke of half-time.

Coventry continued their dominance into the second-half, and should have been 3-1 up barely two minutes after the restart when Godden was left unmarked but saw his header thunder against the bar.

Dons looked to have a bit more attacking nous about them after the break, with Leko and half-time change Nathan Holland both having some joy in the wider areas, but Collins would not be tested.

The game was put to bed as a contest on 65 minutes when, after both sides made a host of chances, Josh Eccles fired in a cracking effort from the edge of the box to make it 3-1 in front of the huge travelling City support.

Kasey Palmer netted a fourth five minutes later to further extend their lead, but MacGillivray did well to deny him a second a few minutes later with a fingertip save to tip his strike around the post.

Coventry would put a bow on the result at the death with their fifth when substitute Bradley Stretton got the final touch as the ball trickled over the line in the final minute.

Referee: Josh Smith

MK Dons: MacGillivray, Norman (Scholtz 85), Tucker, O’Hora (Smith 62), Harvie (Tripp 85), Jules (Robson 46), Williams (M Smith 76), Gilbey (Scholtz 85), Burns (Anker 62), Devoy (Holland 46), Leko (Dean 62)