Pre-season: MK Dons 1-5 Coventry City: Comprehensive win for Coventry
MK Dons play their penultimate pre-season friendly this evening against Coventry City
MK Dons 1-5 Coventry City - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-5 Coventry City
The scoreline is a thumping but it showed the difference between the sides. A comprehensive win for Championship Coventry against the League Two side.
Dons ran ragged, which is what Graham Alexander will have wanted but he might not have wanted such a scoreline against his side.
All the same, back here again on Saturday against Northampton Town before the curtain raiser in Wales.
89 mins: GOAL - Coventry get their fifth
Not really sure how that’s trickled over the line, but substitute Bradley Stretton has made it 5-1 to Coventry from close range
85 mins: Youngsters coming on
Brooklyn Ilunga, Phoenix Scholtz and Callum Tripp come on for Cameron Norman, Daniel Harvie and Alex Gilbey
76 mins: Good move from Dons
Decent bit of play there between Holland and Harvie, the latter’s cross is intercepted by the Coventry defence with Dean ready to pounce.
The goals have certainly taken the zip out of Dons’ step but they are still putting in the hard yards.
One of those putting in the hard yards is MJ Williams, who is replaced by Matt Smith
74 mins: Great save
Fingertip save from MacGillivray to deny a second for Palmer
70 mins: GOAL - Palmer hits Coventry’s fourth
Another decent finish from Coventry as Kasey Palmer makes it 4-1 to the Championship side. No chance for MacGillivray with that one
68 mins: Holland goes it alone
Driving on from the half-way line, Nathan Holland had runners up with him but opted to go it alone and fires in a shot on goal, but Collins is a comfortable match for it
65 mins: GOAL - Eccles with a cracker
A third for Coventry City, this time Eccles hits a dropping ball into the back of the net from just outside the box. A cracking finish to make it 3-1
62 mins: Here come the changes
Max Dean, Joel Anker and Tommy Smith coming on, Warren O’Hora, Darragh Burns and Jonathan Leko all make way.
A whole raft of changes for Coventry City too.
56 mins: Great move
Corr Matty Godden has volleyed over what would have been a sensational goal from Coventry. Jake Bidwell did well to keep the ball in on the left-hand side, his cross is perfect for Godden to volley but he hits it into the ground and it spins over the top