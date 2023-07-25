News you can trust since 1981
Pre-season: MK Dons 1-5 Coventry City: Comprehensive win for Coventry

MK Dons play their penultimate pre-season friendly this evening against Coventry City

By Toby Lock
Published 25th Jul 2023, 17:54 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 20:49 BST

Get the latest from the game here.

MK Dons 1-5 Coventry City - LIVE

20:49 BST

FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-5 Coventry City

The scoreline is a thumping but it showed the difference between the sides. A comprehensive win for Championship Coventry against the League Two side.

Dons ran ragged, which is what Graham Alexander will have wanted but he might not have wanted such a scoreline against his side.

All the same, back here again on Saturday against Northampton Town before the curtain raiser in Wales.

20:47 BST

89 mins: GOAL - Coventry get their fifth

Not really sure how that’s trickled over the line, but substitute Bradley Stretton has made it 5-1 to Coventry from close range

20:42 BST

85 mins: Youngsters coming on

Brooklyn Ilunga, Phoenix Scholtz and Callum Tripp come on for Cameron Norman, Daniel Harvie and Alex Gilbey

20:34 BSTUpdated 20:41 BST

76 mins: Good move from Dons

Decent bit of play there between Holland and Harvie, the latter’s cross is intercepted by the Coventry defence with Dean ready to pounce.

The goals have certainly taken the zip out of Dons’ step but they are still putting in the hard yards.

One of those putting in the hard yards is MJ Williams, who is replaced by Matt Smith

20:31 BST

74 mins: Great save

Fingertip save from MacGillivray to deny a second for Palmer

20:28 BST

70 mins: GOAL - Palmer hits Coventry’s fourth

Another decent finish from Coventry as Kasey Palmer makes it 4-1 to the Championship side. No chance for MacGillivray with that one

20:26 BST

68 mins: Holland goes it alone

Driving on from the half-way line, Nathan Holland had runners up with him but opted to go it alone and fires in a shot on goal, but Collins is a comfortable match for it

20:23 BST

65 mins: GOAL - Eccles with a cracker

A third for Coventry City, this time Eccles hits a dropping ball into the back of the net from just outside the box. A cracking finish to make it 3-1

20:20 BST

62 mins: Here come the changes

Max Dean, Joel Anker and Tommy Smith coming on, Warren O’Hora, Darragh Burns and Jonathan Leko all make way.

A whole raft of changes for Coventry City too.

20:15 BST

56 mins: Great move

Corr Matty Godden has volleyed over what would have been a sensational goal from Coventry. Jake Bidwell did well to keep the ball in on the left-hand side, his cross is perfect for Godden to volley but he hits it into the ground and it spins over the top

