Pre-season: MK Dons 1-5 Coventry City: Re-live the game as it happened

MK Dons play their penultimate pre-season friendly this evening against Coventry City

By Toby Lock
Published 25th Jul 2023, 17:54 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 22:00 BST

Get the latest from the game here.

MK Dons 1-5 Coventry City - FULL TIME

17:55 BST

We’re back at home!

17:58 BST

A look ahead to tonight’s game

Read tonight’s match preview as MK Dons take on Coventry City

18:02 BSTUpdated 18:09 BST

Tonight’s team to face Coventry City

Cameron Norman starts tonight against Coventry City
Cameron Norman starts tonight against Coventry City

New summer signings Craig MacGillivray, Cameron Norman and Alex Gilbey get starts in MK Dons’ first pre-season game back at Stadium MK this evening.

Mo Eisa and Dean Lewington the notable absentees, missing through injury, with Conor Grant and Matt Dennis (both missed out on the trip to Germany) still sidelined.

Tonight’s team to face Coventry City: MacGillivray, Norman, Tucker, O’Hora, Harvie, Jules, Williams, Gilbey, Burns, Devoy, Leko

Subs: Harness, Holland, Trialist, Robson, Dean, Ilunga, M Smith, Anker, Scholtz, Tripp, Stirland

18:03 BST

Coventry City’s side to face MK Dons

18:15 BST

Injury news

Mo Eisa is out injured tonight. Pic: Jane Russell
Mo Eisa is out injured tonight. Pic: Jane Russell

Four on the sidelines for MK Dons tonight, but none of them are thought to be too major.

Mo Eisa, Dean Lewington, Conor Grant and Matt Dennis all miss-out.

18:18 BST

The trialist is...

Tommy Smith was given a run-out for MK Dons on Saturday at Barnet. Pic: Jane Russell
Tommy Smith was given a run-out for MK Dons on Saturday at Barnet. Pic: Jane Russell

Tommy Smith is still on trial with Dons and is named on the bench as Trialist.

19:01 BST

Kick-off

MK Dons get the game underway

19:01 BSTUpdated 19:02 BST

1 min: PENALTY!

Dawson Devoy is downed in the box! Dons have an early penalty!

19:02 BST

2 mins: GOAL! Leko converts!

Sends the keeper the wrong way - Dons are in front!

19:06 BST

5 min: MacGillivray saves

Decent strike from the edge of the box from Matty Godden which brings a good save out of MacGillivray in the Dons net.

