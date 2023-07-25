Pre-season: MK Dons 1-5 Coventry City: Re-live the game as it happened
MK Dons play their penultimate pre-season friendly this evening against Coventry City
Get the latest from the game here.
MK Dons 1-5 Coventry City - FULL TIME
We’re back at home!
A look ahead to tonight’s game
Tonight’s team to face Coventry City
New summer signings Craig MacGillivray, Cameron Norman and Alex Gilbey get starts in MK Dons’ first pre-season game back at Stadium MK this evening.
Mo Eisa and Dean Lewington the notable absentees, missing through injury, with Conor Grant and Matt Dennis (both missed out on the trip to Germany) still sidelined.
Tonight’s team to face Coventry City: MacGillivray, Norman, Tucker, O’Hora, Harvie, Jules, Williams, Gilbey, Burns, Devoy, Leko
Subs: Harness, Holland, Trialist, Robson, Dean, Ilunga, M Smith, Anker, Scholtz, Tripp, Stirland
Coventry City’s side to face MK Dons
Injury news
Four on the sidelines for MK Dons tonight, but none of them are thought to be too major.
Mo Eisa, Dean Lewington, Conor Grant and Matt Dennis all miss-out.
The trialist is...
Tommy Smith is still on trial with Dons and is named on the bench as Trialist.
Kick-off
MK Dons get the game underway
1 min: PENALTY!
Dawson Devoy is downed in the box! Dons have an early penalty!
2 mins: GOAL! Leko converts!
Sends the keeper the wrong way - Dons are in front!
5 min: MacGillivray saves
Decent strike from the edge of the box from Matty Godden which brings a good save out of MacGillivray in the Dons net.