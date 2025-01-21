Fleetwood Town 2-1 MK Dons - Dons beaten for a third time in a row
Fleetwood Town vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons lose for the third time in a row
Three defeats in a row now for MK Dons, a disappointing night again
95 mins: Hendry into the book
O’Reilly is adjudged to have fouled on the edge of the box, it’s a harsh call. Hendry lets the ref know and goes into the book
94 mins: Dons throwing everything at it
Dons having the majority of the ball in these dying minutes but can’t seem to carve themselves a clear-cut chance for an equaliser
Stoppage time
Six minutes to be added on
87 mins: Hendry takes aim
Good effort from Hendry from 20 yards, straight into the arms of Lynch though
84 mins: Another change
Patterson for Mayor
83 mins: Booked
Rooney into the book, that’s five for the game now, the referee’s average for the season so far. He’s up to 107 in 21 games now, Thomas Parsons
81 mins: GOAL - O'Reilly gives Dons a chance
Finally someone has a go, and it’s Tommi O’Reilly who takes aim from the edge of the box as he works himself a pocket of space and fires past Lynch
77 mins: Just clear it!
Why can’t MK Dons clear a ball properly?! Three times Dons try and get it away but only pick out a Fleetwood shirt on the edge of the box before Bonds fires wide of the mark.
Three changes: Dons swap White and Nemane for O’Reilly and Lemonheigh-Evans, while Fleetwood bring Neal on for Bonds
73 mins: Acrobatic
Gilbey with a high flying scissor volley from Crowley’s ball but it’s well wide
70 mins: Fleetwood changes
Wiredu and Coughlan replaced by Helm and Harratt
67 mins: GOAL - Free header
Shaun Rooney left completely unmarked to head in from a corner.
66 mins: Subs
Double change for Dons
Hendry and Tomlinson replace Scott Hogan and Kane Thompson-Sommers
65 mins: Charmed life
Dons are looking more in control of the game this half but they are so open at the back, with a couple of Fleetwood crosses flashing across the face of goal so far this half
58 mins: Gift of a chance
Williams and Nemane conspire against themselves, Coughlan comes away with it to spark another Fleetwood attack
56 mins: Second balls
Again and again and again with the second balls when Dons clear to the edge of the box, they just cannot seem to lay a glove on any team.
This time Elliot Bonds is left with time to shoot, but it’s wide
49 mins: Low drive
Good effort from Patterson, taking aim from 25 yards which MacGillivray keeps out with relative ease
47 mins: Quick stuff
After defending an early corner, Dons push forwards, Nemane’s cross finds Gilbey who looks to stab it through to Hogan, but the striker doesn’t move
