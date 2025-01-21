Live

Fleetwood Town 2-1 MK Dons - Dons beaten for a third time in a row

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 21st Jan 2025, 18:31 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 21:40 BST
MK Dons are back in League Two action this evening as they take on Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town vs MK Dons - LIVE

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:39 BST

FULL TIME: MK Dons lose for the third time in a row

Three defeats in a row now for MK Dons, a disappointing night again

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:38 BST

95 mins: Hendry into the book

O’Reilly is adjudged to have fouled on the edge of the box, it’s a harsh call. Hendry lets the ref know and goes into the book

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:37 BST

94 mins: Dons throwing everything at it

Dons having the majority of the ball in these dying minutes but can’t seem to carve themselves a clear-cut chance for an equaliser

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:33 BST

Stoppage time

Six minutes to be added on

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:30 BST

87 mins: Hendry takes aim

Good effort from Hendry from 20 yards, straight into the arms of Lynch though

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:27 BST

84 mins: Another change

Patterson for Mayor

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:26 BST

83 mins: Booked

Rooney into the book, that’s five for the game now, the referee’s average for the season so far. He’s up to 107 in 21 games now, Thomas Parsons

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:24 BST

81 mins: GOAL - O'Reilly gives Dons a chance

Finally someone has a go, and it’s Tommi O’Reilly who takes aim from the edge of the box as he works himself a pocket of space and fires past Lynch

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:21 BST

77 mins: Just clear it!

Why can’t MK Dons clear a ball properly?! Three times Dons try and get it away but only pick out a Fleetwood shirt on the edge of the box before Bonds fires wide of the mark.

Three changes: Dons swap White and Nemane for O’Reilly and Lemonheigh-Evans, while Fleetwood bring Neal on for Bonds

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:15 BST

73 mins: Acrobatic

Gilbey with a high flying scissor volley from Crowley’s ball but it’s well wide

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:14 BST

70 mins: Fleetwood changes

Wiredu and Coughlan replaced by Helm and Harratt

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:13 BST

67 mins: GOAL - Free header

Shaun Rooney left completely unmarked to head in from a corner.

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:08 BST

66 mins: Subs

Double change for Dons

Hendry and Tomlinson replace Scott Hogan and Kane Thompson-Sommers

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:08 BST

65 mins: Charmed life

Dons are looking more in control of the game this half but they are so open at the back, with a couple of Fleetwood crosses flashing across the face of goal so far this half

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 21:01 BST

58 mins: Gift of a chance

Williams and Nemane conspire against themselves, Coughlan comes away with it to spark another Fleetwood attack

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 20:59 BST

56 mins: Second balls

Again and again and again with the second balls when Dons clear to the edge of the box, they just cannot seem to lay a glove on any team.

This time Elliot Bonds is left with time to shoot, but it’s wide

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 20:51 BST

49 mins: Low drive

Good effort from Patterson, taking aim from 25 yards which MacGillivray keeps out with relative ease

Tue, 21 Jan, 2025, 20:50 BST

47 mins: Quick stuff

After defending an early corner, Dons push forwards, Nemane’s cross finds Gilbey who looks to stab it through to Hogan, but the striker doesn’t move

