Flynn frustrated with ‘flat’ Swindon performance at Stadium MK

Robins manager Michael Flynn said his side shot themselves in the foot against MK Dons

Swindon Town boss Michael Flynn felt his side showed MK Dons too much respect as they went down 3-2 at Stadium MK on Saturday.

After making an excellent start to the season, the Robins have lost four of their last six games in this division as Dons won back-to-back games this week to climb from 18th into the top half of League Two again.

While Dons have started to find their feet under new head coach Mike Williamson, Flynn said his side were too standoffish at Stadium MK, affording Dons too much respect and they were made to pay for it.

“We were flat, we were too slow, and the tempo was not there,” he told the Swindon Advertiser. “In the second half, we had a go, but again we conceded poor goals and overall it was a disappointing afternoon, I am not going to lie.

“That hurt us today, we had that tempo on Tuesday even though we lost and today we only lost by the odd goal, but we were nowhere near today.

“We set triggers to press, but when that first trigger doesn’t release it makes it hard for everybody else.

“I thought that we showed them too much respect, I would say.”

He continued: “I thought that we played better in the second half, when the game went on we made an early change to try and put Tyrese (Shade) at left-back to have more pace and put (Jake) Young on.