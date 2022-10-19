Flynn frustrated with Walsall’s lack of cutting edge in defeat to Dons

Walsall manager Michael Flynn was frustrated with his side’s lack of cutting edge against MK Dons on Tuesday night.

While the League Two side held firm against Dons for the first hour, goals from Henry Lawrence and Nathan Holland ensured Liam Manning’s side victory at the Poundland Bescot Stadium to progress to the next round of the Papa John’s Trophy.

Speaking afterwards, Flynn said: “It's frustrating to go out but it's a good performance where we've just not taken our chances again.

“We knew he (Lawrence) was a right-footer and we've let him cut inside to score. That's what happens when you play good teams, they punish you.

“Let's not forget, they were in the League One play-offs last season - they're a different team now but it's the same work-ethic. I felt they started the game really brightly and it took us a while to get used to them. But when we did, we put them under a lot of pressure but just didn't capitalise.