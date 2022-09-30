Fond memories of games against MK Dons for Posh boss McCann

The sides have net 28 times down the years, with Posh coming out on top in 13 of them to Dons’ 10.

McCann is synonymously linking with games between the sides. During the infamous play-off campaign in 2011, McCann scored a dubiously awarded penalty at the death in the first leg at Stadium MK to reduce the arrears to 3-2, before netting a brilliant free-kick in the second leg.

Dons haven’t played for two weeks heading into tomorrow’s game, while Peterborough were 3-0 winners over Port Vale last Saturday to lift them to eighth in League One.

“We’ve had a big rivalry with MK over the years,” McCann said. “And most of my experiences against them have been good ones as a player and a manager. Hopefully that’s a good omen for us on Saturday.

“They have had a big turnover of players and that’s not easy to cope with. But they will play an attractive, possession-based game and we will need to get our gameplan right to combat them.

“It’s great to see so many of our fans making the trip. The fans of this club always seem to travel in big numbers and the management and players all appreciate it. They are a big help to us. We want to put on a show for them, but we are not getting ahead of ourselves. It will be a tough game.”

On the play-off games of 2011, he said: “The club has tremendous memories of playing at MK in 2011. I felt we played quite well in the first leg of that play-off against a good side, but we were up against having suffered a red card.

“We fortunately managed to get a goal back and, although we were disappointed to lose the first leg, we turned it around at home on a fantastic night.

