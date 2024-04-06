Forest Green Rovers 0-2 MK Dons - Dons win on the road
Forest Green Rovers vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME: Forest Green 0-2 MK Dons
Dons are up into the play-off spots as it stands with a 2-0 win over Forest Green.
That goal from Gilbey early in the second-half was enough to secure the win. Forest Green did not have a lot left in the tank after that.
94 mins: Booking
Forest Green threatened to break over half-way with Dons committed forwards, but Tezgel takes the man down to go into the book
Stoppage time
Five minutes to be added on
89 mins: Last change for Dons
Dan Kemp will come on at the death here for Alex Gilbey
More changes for FGR too, with Osadebe being replaced by Bunker, and Doidge is off for Omotoye
86 mins: Gilbey should score
After Tezgel refuses to take a shot, rather taking a few touches instead, Lofthouse barges his way to the byline, crosses for Gilbey but somehow, from close range, puts it well over the bar
79 mins: Rovers with three subs
McAlister, McCann and Thompson make way for Jacob Maddox, Fankaty Dabo and Callum Jones
75 mins: Lofthouse on a run
Brilliant dance across the penalty area from Lofthouse, picks out Harvie who sees his cross cut out for a corner, which Gilbey over-hits
74 mins: Another double sub
Wearne and Payne come off, Tezgel and Robson replacing them
71 mins: Still bubbling
Wow, Osadebe and Keogh need to be separated again as the former Dons defender takes his team-mate to task. They’re really not happy with each other at the moment
69 mins: Dons make changes
Tucker and Dean come off with 21 minutes to go, replaced by Norman and Harrison