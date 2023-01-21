Forest Green Rovers vs MK Dons - form, odds and stats

It might still be January, but this Saturday’s trip to Forest Green Rovers might be the most important game of MK Dons’ season so far.

With Mark Jackson’s side still in the relegation zone, taking on Rovers, who sit plum bottom of the League One table offers them arguably their best chance of getting out of the bottom four.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Lincoln City moved Dons to within two points of safety, having picked up seven points from a possible 15.

Rovers though have had a dismal time of late. Having picked up a couple of vital wins in early December, Ian Burchnall’s side have lost four of their last five in League One.

One of those defeats was the 1-0 loss to Dons on Boxing Day – Jackson’s first game in charge of the club after departing Leeds United. It was Dons’ third win in four matches against Forest Green. And on both previous visits to the New Lawn, in Gloucestershire, it has been the visitors who have run out winners.

Dons will be without Warren O’Hora, Ethan Robson and Nathan Holland who all limped out of the game on Saturday against the Imps, while Darragh Burns and Josh Kayode are nearing returns, and Jonathan Leko will be available after his move from Birmingham City.

Referee Anthony Backhouse will take charge of the game. In 21 outings this season, he has flashed 60 yellow cards, but kept his red card neatly in his pocket, while awarding two penalties – one of them the controversial spot-kick given to Sheffield Wednesday against Dons earlier this season, when Dean Lewington’s foul was yards outside the box.

Daniel Flynn and Simon Shaw will run the lines with Fourth Official Steven Rushton.

