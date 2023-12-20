Forest Green sack manager four days after MK Dons defeat
The struggling League Two side have parted ways with their manager, replacing him with former Watford striker Troy Deeney
Forest Green Rovers have parted company with manager David Horseman just four days after losing to MK Dons.
Rovers sit 23rd in League Two after the 2-0 defeat on Saturday at Stadium MK, thanks to goals from Max Dean and Jack Payne.
Horseman, who took over at the New Lawn at the start of the season, won just six of 27 games this term, losing 16 times following the club's drop out of League One.
On Tuesday night, Rovers were knocked out of the FA Cup, losing 3-0 to League One side Blackpool at Bloomfield Road, and it proved to be the final nail for owner Dale Vince, who pulled the trigger on Wednesday.
Former Watford striker Troy Deeney, who played the full game at Stadium MK, will take over as the new permanent manager - his first managerial role.
“I am very pleased and honoured to be appointed as the new Head Coach," said Deeney. "I know the fans will have many questions, which will be answered as soon as possible. We will not hide from the task at hand and will be open and honest along the way."