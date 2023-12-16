"We've given ourselves no chance": Horseman on Rovers' defeat to Dons

The Forest Green Rovers manager was felt his side let themselves down in the defeat to MK Dons

Conor Grant in action for MK Dons in the win over Forest Green Rovers

Forest Green Rovers manager David Horseman said his side made too many mistakes in the defeat to MK Dons on Saturday.

While his side failed to hit the target all afternoon at Stadium MK, Dons found the back of the net through Max Dean's ninth goal of the season and Jack Payne's fourth in the opening 45 minutes to effectively put the game to bed.

Although it was a better showing in the second-half compared to the first for Horseman's side, squandering good moves and disappointing defending were ultimately their undoing as their troubled season continues.

"I'm really disappointed," he said afterwards. "I don't think we gave ourselves much of a chance when you concede poor goals and miss out in so many promising positions when we don't have shots. IF you don't do those things well enough, you don't win games, but that's stating the obvious.

"The score doesn't overly reflect the game. They had loads of possession, which was fine, we wanted them to. We knew we could have counter-attacking chances, but we didn't have the final pass or the final touch which would have resulted in chances on goal."

Horseman continued: "It was a game which summed up our season. We'll keep working, analysing and practicing. We've got to be far more clinical in both boxes.

