Forgotten Aberdeen loanee in a 'difficult situation' at MK Dons

Anthony Stewart

Anthony Stewart has become something of a forgotten man at MK Dons this season.

The 31-year-old defender, on loan from Aberdeen, has made just seven appearances for the club since returning for his second spell at Stadium MK, and has not been seen for four months, including in just one matchday squad since the turn of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Wycombe man first joined the club in January 2023, on loan from the Dons north of the border, but a combination of injury and suspension limited him to just five appearances. This season, he returned on loan but has struggled to make an impact, though his man of the match worthy performance in the 0-0 draw with Walsall earlier this season stood out.

Read More The ex-MK Dons record signing taking the beauty industry by storm

Head coach Mike Williamson admitted the centre-back has found himself in a difficult situation with a lack of game time, but that on the surface, Stewart has maintained a professional approach to training and the team morale.

Williamson said: “You get a lot of players who show up and do the work, put on a brave face. He's in a really difficult position. Deep down, I haven't got the clear understanding of how he is, but from face value, he has been fantastic.”

He continued: “The way he conducts himself, I'd say he is in good spirits. He comes in with a smile, contributes to the group where he can. And he shows you the experience he's got, the knowledge he has, the understanding he has of football and careers.

Advertisement

Advertisement