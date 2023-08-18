Form means nothing yet, Alexander warns ahead of Dons’ trip to Colchester

The true shape of League Two is still yet to be seen at this early stage, according to Graham Alexander.

While his side held top spot for a few days over the weekend, MK Dons dropped to fourth place following their defeat to Crawley Town on Tuesday night. But after just three matches, no-one really knows yet who the big hitters are so far.

Saturday’s opponents Colchester United sit at the foot of the table, without a point to their names. They are, however, a game behind everyone else after their opening day clash with Swindon Town was postponed due to Storm Antoni earlier this month.

Alexander said while the infant League Two table might show Ben Garner’s side propping up the rest of the Football League, it is not reason to take the U’s lightly when they head to the JobServe Community Stadum this Saturday, with the true standing of clubs yet to fully be established.

“There is no form at the moment, it's too early,” he said. “Whatever the league table looks like now, whether it looks like that in six months I have no idea. I don't even know where we are at the moment to be honest. It's irrelevant. We just have to get points on the board.

“No-one knows how many points it will need for us to be successful, you've just got to pick them up all the time. That's all we can focus on.

“We cannot set our standard of performance by what the opposition bring to the game, we have to set our own levels. If we can do that consistently, I believe that is key to a successful season.