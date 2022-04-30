Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ finale against Plymouth Argyle

Home Park - the home of Plymouth Argyle. MK Dons have lost on two of their three previous trips to Plymouth.

Both MK Dons and Plymouth Argyle will be desperate to win the final game of the season on Saturday when the sides meet at Home Park.

While Dons will have an eye on results elsewhere for them to have a chance of automatic promotion to the Championship, Argyle know they need to win to keep remain in the play-off spots.

A slip up from the hosts could allow Wycombe Wanderers to snag the final play-off spot, with four teams still fighting for the last three places. Dons cannot finish any lower than third after Tuesday night’s results.

While Dons were on their 15-match unbeaten run, Plymouth kept hot on their heels with a brilliant six consecutive wins. But a wobble in April has seen them go four without a victory, drawing three and losing one against teams they are battling in the top six.

Liam Manning’s side saw their run ended a couple of weeks ago against Sheffield Wednesday, and a further slip-up against Oxford United also ended their 12-game undefeated run away from home.

The sides shared the spoils back in December at Stadium MK – a match shown live on TV. Argyle, pace-setters in League One at the time, had to come from behind to cancel out Tennai Watson’s first half strike, with Connor Grant salvaging a point in the 1-1 draw.

Games between the sides at Home Park down the years have been far from classics, with each of the three being settled by a single goal. Dons have won just once, with the hosts winning the other two.

In seven meetings, Dons have beaten Plymouth only twice while Argyle have claimed the spoils in four games.

Referee Craig Hicks will take charge of the game. In 35 games, he has booked 111 players and sent off six. His last Dons game was the 3-1 win over Cheltenham Town in March. Alex James and Dean Treleaven will run the lines with Fourth Official Daniel Lamport.

Bookmakers have Dons and Plymouth at 13/8 to win the game, with 12/5 the draw.