Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ play-off semi-final with Wycombe

Troy Parrott goes toe-to-toe with former Dons promotion hero David Wheeler when the sides met at Adams Park back in January.

Form might go out the window when it comes to the play-offs, but Dons and Wycombe Wanderers will be counting on their momentum heading into the semi-finals.

The sides will lock horns in the first leg at Adams Park on Thursday night having both been in great form in the last few months of the season. While Dons’ unbeaten run of 15 games ended in the latter stages of the campaign but secured third place in League One, Wycombe are unbeaten since February, picking up 28 points from a possible 36.

But they needed a favour from Liam Manning’s side on the final day of the season, who comprehensively saw off Plymouth Argyle 5-0 to allow the Chairboys a place in the top six.

Three times the sides have crossed paths this season, and Dons have claimed victory in all of them – both league games finished 1-0, and the Papa John’s Trophy game 2-1 at Stadium MK.

In 14 previous meetings between the sides, Dons have won eight of them, drawing three and losing three.

At Adams Park, Dons have won three of the six games, losing only once.

When it comes to play-off experience, Wycombe certainly hold the edge over MK Dons. Gareth Ainsworth’s men were involved in the play-offs in the curtailed 2019/20 season, beating Fleetwood Town in the semi-finals before brushing aside Oxford United in the final to secure promotion to the Championship.

Dons meanwhile have not featured in the play-offs for a decade when they were beaten by Huddersfield Town. In four attempts, Dons have not made it beyond the semi-final stage.

Read More How MK Dons have fared in their previous play-off campaigns

Darren Bond will take charge of the game at Adams Park. In 16 games this season, mostly in the Championship, he has booked 60 and send off just one. And it has not been since Dons were in the second tier that Mr Bond last took charge of one of their games - the 1-1 draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate in October 2015. Richard Wild and Nick Greenhalgh will run the lines with Fourth Official John Busby.