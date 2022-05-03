How MK Dons have fared in their previous play-off campaigns

The League One play-off trophy will be on offer for the winners at Wembley on May 21

Narrowly missing out on automatic promotion to the Championship on Saturday does not mean MK Dons will not be playing in the second tier next season, with their third place finish confirming a spot in the play-offs.

Although it has been a while since Dons were last in the play-offs, their campaign against Wycombe Wanderers will be their fifth venture into the post-season.

But those previous four play-off jaunts have not gone in their favour. Here’s a brief history of Dons’ previous play-off campaigns.

2006/07 vs Shrewsbury

Jude Stirling of MK Dons is challenged by Danny Hall of Shrewsbury Town

After finishing fourth in League Two, missing out on automatic promotion by a point, Martin Allen’s men took on Shrewsbury who finished 13 points behind Dons in seventh. Taking on the Shrews in the final match at Gay Meadow, an uneventful 0-0 played out in Shropshire before the return leg at the National Hockey Stadium. Andy Cooke gave Shrewsbury the lead just before the hour-mark before Keith Andrews equalised for Dons with 16 minutes to go. Two minutes later though, Cooke restored Shrewsbury’s lead to book their spot in the Wembley final where they were beaten 3-1 by Bristol Rovers.

2008/09 vs Scunthorpe

MK Dons players during the penalty shoot-out against Scunthorpe at Stadium MK

A late stumble from Roberto di Matteo’s side saw Dons miss out on back-to-back promotions as Peterborough went up to the Championship with champions Leicester City. Taking on Scunthorpe, Aaron Wilbraham cancelled out Martyn Woolford’s first-half opener at Glanford Park as the sides drew 1-1. The sides could not be separated at Stadium MK, playing out 120 goal-less minutes to send the match to penalties. While Jude Sterling missed a penalty to send Dons to Wembley, Tore Andre Flo would miss the decisive sudden-death spot kick as Scunthorpe proceeded to the final where they beat Millwall 3-2.

2010/11 vs Peterborough

Stephen Gleeson gave away a penalty and was sent off in the home leg against Posh - only for the decision to be rescinded after appeal, but the goal would stand

After finishing fifth in League One, a controversial campaign against Peterborough lay ahead. Dons looked in pole position after they overturned Craig Mackail-Smith’s early goal with three goals in nine second-half minutes from Daniel Powell, Sam Baldock and Angelo Balanta. But with 10 minutes to go, Stephen Gleeson was adjudged to have fouled Mark Little when through on goal, giving away a penalty and earning him an early bath. Grant McCann scored the penalty, but after replays showed Little tripped over his own feet, Gleeson’s ban for the second game was overturned. The advantage though was with Posh and they cruised to a 2-0 win at London Road to go to the final, where they beat Huddersfield 3-0.

2011/12 vs Huddersfield

Damien Johnson of Huddersfield gets past Jay O'Shea

The Terriors went into the play-offs as one of the form teams in the country back in 2012, but finished just a point above Karl Robinson’s side in fourth. The first leg at Stadium MK dealt a blow to Dons’ chances though as Huddersfield returned to Yorkshire with a 2-0 advantage. Jordan Rhodes scored early in the reverse leg, and despite Dons fighting back to win 2-1, it was not enough. The pitch invasion afterwards saw Dons midfielder Alan Smith assaulted by Hudderfield fans after his late winner. Town went on to win 8-7 on penalties after a 0-0 draw with Sheffield United at Wembley.